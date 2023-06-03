Cum laude graduate from humble beginnings says her qualification is a tool of hope to change her home situation

Durban — A recent graduate hopes that her qualification will change her home situation. Xolisile Mchunu, 30, obtained her Diploma in Management Sciences: Operations cum laude from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Olive Convention Centre.

Mchunu, from Clermont in Durban, explained that she was thrilled when she learned that she achieved cum laude. She also thanked her family for supporting her from the beginning to the end. “My biggest supporter was my fiancé and my siblings. They have been there for me even in tough times. I passed my matric in 2011 and I have been doing odd jobs from time to time with the purpose of making a living. Life has not been easy, so I decided to go back to school and pursue my dreams. I now believe that I can do anything and probably everything that I put my mind to,” Mchunu said.

She said the last three years of her studies were a long journey. It had been eight years since Mchunu finished matric. She added that consistency and hard work led her to achieve the best results – cum laude.

Mchunu said that she did not expect such good results. All she did was put in the work and invested most of her time in her studies. The goal was to change her home situation through education; obtaining a cum laude was like a cherry on top for Mchunu. She said that her story is different and she is now certain that someone out there will read about it and get inspired. “I come from humble beginnings, a home without parents and no one is working. The rest of my family and I have the responsibility to take care of one another. The qualification that I obtained today serves as a tool of hope that my home situation would get better. My winning recipe is that I make sure that I spend at least two hours a day with my books,” said Mchunu.