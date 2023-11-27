DA lashes Ramaphosa for ignoring Transnet container backlog while in Durban last week

Durban — The DA has lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa for visiting KwaZulu-Natal and leaving without saying a word about the problems at the Durban harbour which has left hundreds of ships stranded at sea. DA leader John Steenhuisen accompanied by senior party members, flew over the sea to see hundreds of ships waiting to dock and offload goods at the Durban port.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Steenhuisen said it was surprising that the president visited the province, particularly Durban harbour, but did not say anything about the problems facing Transnet which has caused the ship backlog. He added that the president chose to go to Richards Bay. Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa’s silence was an acknowledgement that what he announced in 2020 about fixing ports was just an announcement with no implementation plan. “The president has become a spectator. He was here in the Durban port last week but had not come to see the problems faced by the harbour, but to see the cruise ship.

“Even in Richards Bay, he did not speak to the local municipality. We wonder how the president can do an oversight in an area under a municipality but don’t discuss the problem with it.” Steenhuisen said about 60 000 containers are stuck at sea on ships waiting to dock. The DA said the problem was caused by Transnet’s failure to maintain critical infrastructure. Last week Transnet announced that it was ordering new equipment and the backlog was likely to be cleared early next year. But the DA said a solution was needed now. The president had attended the unveiling of the cruise ship named after Nelson Mandela last week.