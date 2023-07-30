DA mourns ward councillor who died after a short illness

Durban — An eThekwini Municipality ward councillor, who was threatened and attacked in her home last year, has died after a short illness. The DA in KwaZulu-Natal expressed its sadness over Nonsikelelo Pearl Msomi’s death.

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said the party was saddened by the passing of DA ward 9, eThekwini councillor Msomi, who died on Saturday morning in hospital after a short illness. Rodgers extended his heartfelt condolences to Msomi’s family and loved ones. “Her dedication to the party and her community had ensured that the party was able to win ward 9 from the ANC during the 2021 elections,” Rodgers said.

“Since winning the ward, Pearl and her family have had to endure threats and indeed a violent attack on her home, yet she remained resolute to the cause, a remarkable sign of her strength and commitment. “Lala ngoxolo Phingoshe!” Rodgers said. In July and June last year, the Daily News reported on attacks and threats on Msomi’s life.

The DA wrote to police management, demanding to see the threat-assessment report which said Msomi, who survived an apparent assassination attempt, was not in danger. This was in the wake of an attack on Msomi at her house in Molweni, outside Hillcrest, in June. The attack came after the withdrawal of her bodyguards by the eThekwini Municipality, which said it had received a crime intelligence report that said she was not in any danger. Msomi told the Daily News she did not know how police crime intelligence conducted the threat assessment without interviewing her or her family.

The councillor said she had been the subject of threats since she won the ward. Initially, the municipality had provided her with bodyguards, but they were withdrawn last month. Following the withdrawal of Msomi’s bodyguards and a subsequent attempt on her life, local youth took her safety into their own hands. A group of youth from Molweni township, west of Durban, camped outside the councillor’s home day and night to protect her.