Dad accused of killing mom in front of kids headed to trial

Durban — The trial of a man accused of stabbing and killing his fiancée in front of their children will be heard in the Durban Regional Court Magistrate’s Court in May. Mhleli Lindley Ndaba, currently out on R20 000 bail, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where State prosecutor Calvin Govender asked that the matter be adjourned to May for a regional court allocation.

This means that the case is now trial-ready. Ndaba is alleged to have stabbed his fiancée Dima Phohlo repeatedly while at their Morningside home in October in front of their children, aged 3 and 5 years. The injured mother ran outside where it is alleged that Ndaba continued to stab her. It is said that she attempted to flee from him and tried getting into a car that was passing but he caught up with her after she fell and allegedly stabbed her again. There is CCTV footage of the scene showing Dima being chased by Ndaba outside their rented property in Morningside. When she falls she is stabbed repeatedly.

Ndaba’s version is that he acted in self-defence after allegedly being attacked by the mother of his children during an argument. Mhleli Ndaba charged with the murder of his fiancée whom he allegedly stabbed in front of their two children aged 3 and 5 years. Speaking outside court, Dima’s mother, Thandi Phohlo, said she was relieved that the case was finally going to trial. There was confusion at the courtroom as the matter was not called out in the passage to let those present know it was being dealt with. Dima’s family found out from Ndaba’s relatives, who had accompanied him, that the case was adjourned.

Later the family also learnt from the State that the case was adjourned to May. Phohlo said she had begun losing hope with each postponement and had become more disheartened. “I felt the case had just become all about him. We were not updated as to what was going on, to know that investigations had been wrapped up and it’s now going to head for trial. It is a relief and it restores my hope,” she said.

Phohlo said her grandchildren were still finding it hard to cope with the loss of their mother. “They have good and bad nights, sometimes they sleep with no issues, and other nights they cry and wet the bed due to trauma and fear. “They talk about the incident, describing what they saw and telling us where in the house the attack started.”