Dad accused of raping and impregnating 16-year-old daughter in the dock

Durban — If the State was able to positively verify an alternative address provided by a 38-year-old father charged with the alleged rape of his teen daughter, he would be applying for bail today (Tuesday) in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Earlier this month he had provided the court with an address but found out in court, where he had anticipated applying for bail, that his family did not want him.

The court at that time had heard how after convening, the family had decided that they were not willing to house him. When this surfaced, the man's defence counsel, C Buthelezi, after approaching his client in the dock, furnished the court with an alternative address. The matter was adjourned for this address to be verified by the State and for the man’s bail application. Information is that the teen is now pregnant.

Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said statistics show about a third of girls in South Africa will experience some form of sexual abuse in their lifetime, and one in five children will be sexually assaulted. “It’s very disturbing to learn that we still have people who prey on children. More needs to be done to combat this serious issue. However, it should start with the families exposing abusers. Rape remains one of the biggest challenges facing society. It’s disgusting that a father can see his child as a person who he can have sex with. “His actions are against ubuntu. Therefore, to have a father who abuses his child and impregnates her can be described as barbaric and lacking ubuntu.”

Memela called on the court not to grant the man bail as he was “destroyed as a human being”. “Girls experience sexual violence often at the hands of someone they know. Once the rapist is sentenced, he must remain in prison and we ask the courts to show no mercy to such people. We call for the man to be sentenced for the longest of time." Director of a Durban NGO Victim Outreach and Information Centre, Alvin Brijlal, said this type of rape was more about power and control.

“The courts need to determine whether the medical evidence is sufficient to keep him behind bars until the trial. We do understand that the courts do not wish to lock up an innocent person but if there is enough medical forensic evidence then bail should not be granted. One rape is a rape too many.” He said the ministers of justice, the police and health need to get their acts together by first ensuring that taverns are not left open until late. “Secondly, to deal with the laboratories that have huge backlogs, as this is a crime on its own. They also need to ensure the relevant departments have enough stock of rape kits and sensitise the police on handling rapes and other abuses.

“We need to stand up as a society and as a country and start condemning these acts of abuse. We must let the perpetrators know rapes or any form of abuse will not be tolerated in our beautiful South Africa,” Brijlal said. He said parents need to start taking responsibility and not take advantage of their children. “We as citizens must protect all children as if they were our own. Our president must stand up and condemn these acts as often as possible.”