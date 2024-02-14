Dad accused of torturing son to death applies for bail

GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW Durban — The family of a man who succumbed to death after being tortured by having the drippings of a burning beer case as well as a tyre trickled all over his thighs and legs -- allegedly by his father and others -- hope justice would prevail as the accused apply for bail on Wednesday (today).

In January last year, Ntando Mchunu was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by his father Bhekinkosi Mchunu, his aunt Thandokuhle Mchunu, and her boyfriend Sboniso Gumede on suspicion that he had stolen meat. Following their arrest the three were meant to appear in court but the matter was that day struck off the roll and the three were released. Last week the Daily News received information that Mchunu and Gumede were arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping. This was after DNA results from a blood specimen taken from the boot of Gumede’s car matched Ntando’s blood.

They made their first appearance on Friday following their arrest. Their matter was adjourned on Wednesday (today) for their formal bail application. The family of a 22-year-old man who died after allegedly being tortured by having the drippings of a burning beer case as well as a tyre trickled all over his thighs and legs hopes justice prevails as the man’s father applies for bail on Wednesday in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court. Supplied. On Tuesday, Ntando’s uncle Steven Mlungisi Zakwe said the family was pleased at the news of the arrest. He said that when the matter was struck off the court roll at the time despite there having been a witness to his nephew’s torture, they were left disheartened.

He said this witness had taken him to where Ntando was tortured. There they found a burnt beer case and a tyre which were allegedly used to torture his nephew in a bid to find the stolen meat. “The arrest now proves to us that the law is playing its role and that the long arm of the law reaches when people thought the crime had been forgotten. “I won’t say much as to whether we hope for them to get bail or not but we want justice to prevail and the law to run its full course this time around,” he said.

Ntando was found on the side of the road on January 2 by community members who took him home. It’s alleged Ntando had been alive when he crawled on to the sofa after being brought home by community members. His relatives also confirmed that he had been breathing when he was brought home. Later that afternoon Ntando died on the sofa at home and police were called.