Daily News 2000 proves a runaway success

Durban — The Daily News 2000 annual horse racing event was a huge success as the newspaper celebrated its 145th birthday this year. This was according to Daily News editor Ayanda Mdluli following the Daily News 2000 race run at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Saturday.

The event was won by See It Again, who ran among the likes of Safe Passage, Got The Greenlight, Hawwaam and Edict Of Nantes – all of whom went on to be named Equus Champions. The 2018 winner of the Daily News 2000, Surcharge (Gimmethegreenlight), reached arguably even greater heights as he went on to capture, under the name of Yulong Prince, the 2020 Gr1 Kennedy Cantala in Australia. Mdluli said that the Daily News would like to congratulate the winners of the main event.

Daily News 2000 race at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) “As a precursor of the Durban July, we would also like to ensure that we are supportive of all the players, horses, trainers and all the jockeys that participated in our event. “As Durban’s premier horse racing endeavour, we would just like to once again congratulate everybody who took part and we would like to see even more people who can come through next year,” said Mdluli. He said the event was a wonderful experience and there was a record turnout. The beautiful kid-zone and Gin Garden were filled with happy people.

“The Daily News 2000 this year came at a very critical and important time for us as a brand and for us as a media entity and for our partners as well.” Chairperson and director of Gold Circle Mayesh Chetty, winner of the Daily News 2000 race Jockey Piere Strydom, trainer Michael Roberts, Horse owner Nic Jonsson and Daily News editor Ayanda Mdluli after the Daily News 2000 race at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Marketing and Events specialist Nomthandazo Mchunu said she was excited to be part of the event. “The event was amazing and a success because it gave individuals a chance to socialise and create fond memories with quality people.

“It was a good idea because it was in an intimate space that allowed us to hold conversations of substance and gain knowledge about the course and the horses,” said Mchunu. Winner of the Daily News 2000 horse race Jockey Piere Strydom, horse See-It Again and trainer Michael Roberts after winning the race at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) In addition, the Chamber's chief growth officer Zanele Khomo said the event was well attended. “We got a chance to meet and greet with other business people and I appreciate the invitation so much because we got to know each other.

“It is very important for business people around Durban to come together and socialise, not forgetting that the media plays a crucial role in our communities,” said Khomo. She said that she was looking forward to future events and that the Durban Chamber had always had a good relationship with Independent Media and especially the Daily News. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995