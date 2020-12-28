’Dark period’ for the ANC with several deaths

Durban - THE death of former eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor Nomvuzo Tshabalala on Saturday was the latest in what has been described as a “dark period” for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. ANC PROVINCIALspokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said last week that they buried uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans provincial executive council member Gwyneth Magwaza, veteran membership officer Tops Ngubane, mayor of uMlalazi Municipality Jeke Zulu and ANC Veterans League chairperson Peter Dhlomo. Tshabalala’s death was the latest loss they had suffered, he said. At the time of her death, she was serving as a Member of Parliament. The cause of her death has not been officially confirmed. Ntombela said: “This has been a dark period. Nomvuzo Tshabalala’s death has left us not knowing who is going to die next.” He said the ANC had lost leadership that had made great contributions to the country.

Ntombela said they still had to speak to Tshabalala’s family about funeral arrangements.

He also encouraged people to ensure that they kept safe during this period as there was no cure for Covid-19.

It was not only the ANC that expressed their sadness at Tshabalala’s death. Opposition parties said her death was the loss of someone who had vast knowledge and groomed many politicians from the opposition benches.

Provincial DA leader Zwakele Mncwango said her death came as a great shock to him. “I worked with her under the James Nxumalo administration and it was more stable than subsequent administrations that came afterwards. It is a pity that they removed them,” Mncwango said.

He was referring to how Nxumalo was replaced by Zandile Gumede after he was ousted as eThekwini ANC chairperson.

Referring to the Nxumalo administration, Mncwango said: “They were the strongest opposition to us. I had to thoroughly read the agenda as they were knowledgeable,” he said.

Mncwango said Tshabalala had vast knowledge and they also learned from her. “They groomed us from the opposition; they made you come back more prepared,” he said. Mncwango said he did not remember any incidents of her being accused of corruption.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said Tshabalala was one of the leaders who had made a positive contribution to the municipality. “I had hoped that she would come back to eThekwini’s leadership and make a contribution due to her wealth of knowledge.”

Nkosi remembered how they argued over comments he had made to the media about eThekwini but after the executive committee (Exco) meeting she had told him that it was not personal as she had a duty to protect the municipality.

“She said I was well trained by the IFP and that I was a good politician and loved how I defended myself,” he said.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda expressed his condolences on Tshabalala’s death and said she was passionate about issues that affected people’s lives. “Her death was a loss to eThekwini, the ANC and the country.”

Daily News