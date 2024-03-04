Deaf society wants all citizens to learn sign language

Durban — Silence was the order of the day when the KZN Blind and Deaf Society hosted a silent walk at the Durban Botanical Gardens to observe TalkSign Day on Friday. The event was attended by TalkSign Campaign ambassadors including Adhil Ramnath, AmaZulu Football Club, pupils of the KwaVulindlebe School for the Deaf, volunteers, beneficiaries and staff.

Public relations officer Yegeshne Naidu said the Silent Walk aimed to encourage everyone to learn Sign Language, to open doors to connect with the deaf and hard of hearing, to bridge communication gaps and to build meaningful relationships. The walk was to also create a more inclusive world for everyone. Nozuko Msani, representing KwaVulindlebe School for the Deaf, leads Silent Walk participants at the Durban Botanical Gardens to observe TalkSign Day on Friday. | SUPPLIED Society president Veetha Sewkuran said that during the walk, the participants were taught a few signs pertaining to nature. He said our hearing counterparts embraced the importance of learning Sign Language and understanding the world of the deaf and hard of hearing. "The Silent Walk beautifully conveyed the power of non-verbal communication, echoing the essence of Sign Language awareness. Participants moved in unity, fostering understanding and embracing the significance of a world where every gesture speaks volumes.

AmaZulu Football Club spokesperson Philani Ndlela said they joined forces with the KZN Blind & Deaf Society with the aim of supporting the use of Sign Language in South Africa. “Our participation was in line with the vision of our club president, Sandile Zungu, and the Silent Walk was a successful event. Our club is even committed to taking basic Sign Language lessons so that we can have basic communication with the organisation," said Ndlela. The walk also included a self-defence demonstration by Captain Robby Mahabeer which was well received by the learners, deaf and blind who attended.