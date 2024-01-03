Decomposed body of suspected rape victim found

Durban — The body of a suspected rape and murder victim was found in a sugar cane field in Durban on Tuesday afternoon. The body was discovered by a passer-by while investigating a strong smell.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said that on Tuesday, the decomposing remains of a suspected rape victim were located in a sugar cane plantation in Blackburn, in the Verulam policing area. Rusa said a passer-by contacted Rusa around 6pm after he discovered the maggot-infested remains while investigating a pungent aroma. The decomposing remains of a suspected rape victim were located in a sugar cane plantation in Blackburn. Picture: Rusa Reaction officers and Rusa paramedics were dispatched and found a large crowd gathered at the scene. Officers were led to the remains by the caller.

“Most of the body was reduced to skeletal remains. The deceased’s track pants and underwear were lowered to the ankles,” Rusa said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the discovery and said: “An inquest docket was opened by Verulam police for investigation following an incident where a decomposed body of an unknown female was found at Blackburn on January 2. The circumstances surrounding the incident are investigated.” The decomposing remains of a suspected rape victim were located in a sugar cane plantation in Blackburn. Picture: Rusa Meanwhile, on December 22, skeletal remains were recovered in Tinley Manor on the Dolphin Coast.

IPSS Search and Rescue said that that morning, its members, alongside Warrant Officer Clinton Odayar and K9 Dante of SAPS Umhlali K9 Search & Rescue, were called out to Tinley Manor Beach after skeletal remains were spotted along the dunes by a member of the community the evening before. IPSS Search and Rescue said they all travelled about 1.2km along the beach to find the remains. Skeletal remains were spotted along the dunes in Tinley Manor. Picture: IPSS Search & Rescue “The fully decomposed body of an adult was located, partially buried in the sand. The remains were recovered and handed over to Umhlali SAPS Members on the scene,” IPSS Search and Rescue said.