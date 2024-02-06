Denis Hurley Centre calls for support on its anniversary

The annual Hurley weekend is held every year on the weekend closest to Archbishop Hurley’s death (on February 13, 2004). Since this year marks 20 years since his death, it is a special occasion. It is also exactly 10 years since the Denis Hurley Centre laid its foundation stone. The celebrations will include marking this milestone.

Durban — The Denis Hurley Centre (DHC) Annual General Meeting, stakeholder report-back and commemorative prayers will be on Saturday.

Part of the celebration will be a chance to feed back on the DHC’s financial performance over the past year, which did much better than expected. Income raised was 6% higher than expected and expenses were 8% lower than expected, despite inflation.

The DHC budget for 2024 requires almost R16 000 a day (for 365 days) to be raised, so donors and partners will be challenged to continue their vital support.

Much-loved Durban musical theatre performer and popular comedian Lisa Bobbert will be opening the proceedings with some of her favourite musical numbers. Lisa and her husband Aaron are great supporters of the work of the DHC.