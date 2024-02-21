Denis Hurley Centre is looking for more spaces to sell books

Durban — The Denis Hurley Centre’s Street Lit project is looking for more spaces to sell books to help in caring for the poor and homeless community members in Durban and surrounding areas. The project helps homeless and formerly homeless men and women earn a basic income from selling good second-hand donated books at venues around the city.

Project facilitator Illa Thompson said the organisation needs a space enough for two trestle tables with a place to store books, tables and a chair overnight. “We are always looking for places to sell our fabulous books. If you have a safe, legal, busy, public place for one of our vendors to sell books, please let us know. The first prize is a permanent place for our vendors to trade. Be it in a mall, office park or busy public building." “We are happy to do pop-ups so if you have a church function, a school concert, or a community fair or market in the greater Durban area let us know and we can be there as an extra attraction for your guests,” she said.

VENDORS selling at the Windermere Centre in Morningside, Durban. Pictured are Anele Nyembezi, Alvin Dube and David Jones. Picture: Supplied Currently, the vendors working for the Street Lit sell books around the city. Alvin Dube and Donel Tanbeni are at the KZNSA Gallery; David Sithole outside the municipal satellite container library alongside the Workshop; David Jones outside Berea Centre; Bulelo Sigabi at Davenport Square; Eric Badise at the Durban Botanic Gardens Visitors’ Centre; Richard Nzima and Khanyisile Cele outside Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea; Vusi Meyiwa at Bluff Towers; Mongezi Mtolo alongside the Denis Hurley Centre; Xolani Gamede at Umlazi Mega City; and Anele Nyembezi around the taxi ranks and Qhawe Mbatha, Bridge City. “We are also accepting second-hand books that are still in good quality from those who are interested in donating. We are particularly looking for Bibles (in isiZulu or English) and English Dictionaries, self-help books, children’s books and best-selling good novels,“ said Thompson. To donate books, the project operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am until 10am in St John Ambulance and Eye Care at 129 KE Masinga (Old Fort) Road.