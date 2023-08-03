Durban — Renowned journalist and editor Dennis Pather is set to launch his memoir, Copy Boy: A Journey from Newsroom Gofer to Award-winning Editor, at the Durban International Book Fair on August 12. The book is a riveting account of Pather’s journey through the world of journalism, from his humble beginnings to award-winning editor of the Daily News, The Mercury, Post and deputy editor of the Sunday Tribune.

Pather’s career spans four decades, during which he has been witness to and chronicler of significant events in South Africa’s history. His memoir is a testament to his resilience and determination as he navigated the challenges of being a black journalist in a predominantly white newsroom during apartheid South Africa. He recounts his experiences and the challenges he faced in his career, including his dismissal from the apartheid-inspired university for Indians at Salisbury Island, police harassment and censorship laws, and his journey to becoming editor of several newspapers.

The book also includes a selection of Pather’s weekly columns that were originally published as “Tongue & Cheek” in the Sunday Tribune, which stirred political discourse and provoked thought and animated debate among its readers. The dozen columns included in the book provide insight into his perspectives on issues. He reflects on the state of South Africa, expressing his cautious pessimism about the country’s future due to the greed and self-interest of many leaders. In his memoir, Pather recounts his transformative Nieman Year at Harvard University in 1987, describing it as the most memorable of his life. The Nieman Fellowship allowed him to immerse himself in a rich academic environment for 12 months.

Pather also engaged with renowned figures from various fields, including novelist Carlos Fuentes and poet Seamus Heaney. Pather's relationship with Steve Biko, the black consciousness leader, is another highlight of the memoir. Their interactions, as Pather recounts, were instrumental in shaping his understanding of the fight against white domination and the need for selfworth and belief in oneself. The memoir features a foreword by prominent South African author and academic Betty Govinden, who praises Pather's work, stating, "I commend Dennis Pather for bestowing us with the gift of Copy Boy, an impassioned and informative story of how a resilient and fearless individual built a meaningful life for the common good."

In Copy Boy, Pather pays tribute to his heroes, including Steve Biko, Phyllis Naidoo, Percy Qoboza, and Aziz Hassim, who inspired and invigorated him as a journalist, leaving an indelible impression on his life. Pather also counts among his mentors Howard Simon, who was the managing editor of The Washington Post during the Watergate scandal and later served as the curator of the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. The book launch promises to be a significant event, shedding light on the life and career of one of South Africa’s most respected journalists.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Pather and gain a deeper understanding of his experiences and perspectives. Pather invites all book lovers, journalists, and those interested in the history and future of South Africa to attend the Durban International Book Fair, one of the most prestigious literary events in South Africa, on Saturday, August 12, for his book launch. For more information, contact Nireshnee Chetty of Rebel Rabble Publishing on 078 593 0585 or email her personally at [email protected]