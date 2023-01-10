Department of Education ready to release matric results

Durban — The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said it was on schedule for the release of the matric results for the Class of 2022. This comes as the matriculants are expected to receive their results on January 19 and their original statements from January 20.

According to the department, the marking proceeded as scheduled from December 10 to 22. The examination period was concluded on December 8. The department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said that the preparations were still on track for the official release of results as per the management’s plan on January 19. “We had 178 centres. It took the markers 10 days to complete marking without any challenges or incidents,” said Mhlanga.

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) chief executive, Thirona Moodley, said that no major issues were discovered at the marking centres during inspections. “Naptosa conducted site visits to inspect venues before they were confirmed as marking centres. This was to ensure that all venues in the province (KwaZulu-Natal) met necessary requirements. “Site visits were made by delegated monitors during the marking process. No major issues were discovered,” said Moodley.

She said that the union was satisfied with the conduct and professionalism of all marking centre managers. “Issues regarding food and accommodation for markers were resolved as soon as we became aware. Naptosa is satisfied with the marking process and the administration thereof,” Moodley said. Nomarashiya Caluza, the provincial secretary of the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), said the union was hopeful that the province would continue having better performance with no issues.

“Marking went well in all centres and because of the work that is done before the start of the marking, there were no challenges this time,” said Caluza. KZN Parents Association chairperson Vee Gani said they were grateful for a disturbance-free marking year. “I know some colleagues went to monitor the marking centres. Based on their reports there were no issues or challenges that caused disturbance to the marking centres. So we are hopeful that everything went according to plan,” said Gani.