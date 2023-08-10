Discover KZN’s South Coast schools attractions

Durban — The KZN South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) CEO Phelisa Mangcu says they have put together a list of their top school attractions to be considered for school learners’ outings and trips. Mangcu said with an abundance of nature-based, cultural and animal-friendly establishments along the KZN South Coast, there is no shortage of outing options for KZN schools.

“We are so fortunate that the KZN South Coast is home to a wide variety of child-focused excursions and activities that make learning that much more fun.” Butterfly Valley is another attraction where the learners can view various species of butterflies. Picture: Supplied Mangcu said Riverbend Crocodile Farm tailor-made tours led by knowledgeable guides focus on environmental, conservation and sustainable use of the planet’s natural resources. An educational video on crocodiles and snakes is presented in isiZulu, English, Afrikaans or German. Besides hundreds of crocodiles, the farm is home to some of South Africa’s deadliest and most beautiful snakes.

“The centre hosts educational tours for pupils on pre-primary school excursions right through to university student tours, with conservation at the heart of its operations. Included in the school tour is a knowledgeable tour guide, a crocodile feeding demonstration and animal interaction opportunities. Crocworld is the largest animal farm on the KZN South Coast and is a school excursion not to be missed. “Mac Banana welcomes all schools, offering an all-in-one school tour experience which includes the educational banana tour of the working banana plantation which instructs the entire farming process. There’s also the Butterfly Dome Tour which is home to a beautiful selection of butterflies. Here students can learn more about their cycle, habits and more. The tour also includes a viewing of the animal farm, ending at the jungle gym park. Educational tours can be undertaken through a banana plantation, giving instructions around the entire farming process. Picture: Supplied “School trips to the biggest coffee farm in South Africa are always memorable! Here, schoolchildren will be taken on an informative coffee tour that explains how the farm was established, and the coffee journey including growing, harvesting, processing, roasting and brewing,” Mangcu added.

The cultural and historical education continues at the Port Shepstone Museum which showcases art, artefacts, collections and exhibitions connected to local heritage and culture, said Mangcu. "The museum runs several educational programmes with schools welcome for informative outings – a particularly great option to celebrate Heritage Month in September. "Schools looking for art and cultural destinations for outings should consider Margate Art Museum which houses a collection of pieces that reflect the culture and artistic range of this region. The museum also has a school corner which provides children with a space to showcase their own artwork on a public platform.

"Immerse schoolchildren in the rich cultural history of the Zulu nation with a visit to this incredible heritage centre. Guides will take them through the vibrant history and local customs including the arts of stick fighting and crafting; the ancient tradition of isivivane, as well as theatrical productions."

“Immerse schoolchildren in the rich cultural history of the Zulu nation with a visit to this incredible heritage centre. Guides will take them through the vibrant history and local customs including the arts of stick fighting and crafting; the ancient tradition of isivivane, as well as theatrical productions.” Mangcu further said for a fully immersive, ecotourism excursion in the African bush, schools can visit Lake Eland Game Reserve. This is the ideal space for campouts, game drives and walks, as well as several other outdoor adventure activities from ziplining to paintball. School hiking trails can be undertaken through the KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails and others. Picture: Supplied Mangcu stressed that the KZN South Coast had many fantastic hiking trails where guides can take school tours on an ecotourism adventure while teaching about the area’s rich heritage.

Among these, Mangcu stated, is the 8km Weza Hiking Trail which starts in the iKhwezi rural area, approximately 10km from Harding, and includes a walk to the beautiful Mkhoba Waterfall. There’s also a Beach-to-Beach Adventure Hike extending from Port Edward to St Michael’s beaches which is a great way to learn about the ocean, with the KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails being another great option, Mangcu said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.