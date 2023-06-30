Disoufeng VIP Marquee steps up for clients with 3 Hollywoodbets Durban July parties

Durban — This year Disoufeng VIP Marquee is rolling out a different style, as they will bless their loyal customers with three Hollywoodbets Durban July parties at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Today they will have a meet-and-greet pre-party at the VIP Marquee.

Disoufeng founder Tebogo Phiri said that because people were arriving from different places in the country and abroad, he wanted to “break the ice” by allowing them to socialise before the main event. “This year we are doing things differently, we are having a three-day itinerary. At Saturday’s main event, people already know each other. Then at the main event our VIP Marquee will treat people equally and there will be no general or VVIP. Everyone is a VIP regardless of how deep their pockets are,” said Phiri. On Sunday, they will close the show with a big party at a private beach in Ballito, north of Durban.

Phiri said Disoufeng would be regarded as the first to host a beach private party after the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Those expected to be on stage include Somizi Mhlongo, Kabza de Small and KO. Phiri, originally from Dobsonville, has been married for 10 years and is a father of three children.

“I am a very shy person, but talkative when surrounded by good company. What drives me to be successful in business, especially of this nature, is because I love seeing people happy and creating good memories for them to experience,” he said. Phiri emphasised that his business relationship with the Gold Circle Racing was still going strong after four years. “We get placed through them at Greyville at their mark-ups and they build the tents for us. Then we pay them for that,” he said.