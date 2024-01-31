Disowned varsity drop-out takes the long road to follow his dreams

Durban — A UWC student’s decision to drop out from university and head back to school to change his course says patience and perseverance are the virtues that motivated him. Jozini-born student, Sanda Mlambo, who managed to overcome his obstacles against all odds, told the Daily News that he was doing his final year in medicine (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) and could not wait to begin practising as a dental surgeon after completing his studies.

Mlambo obtained his matric at Snethezekile Combined School in 2016. He enrolled at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in 2017 for a Bachelor of Nursing because he did not want to take a gap year. Mlambo realised during that year that he did not want to be a nurse.

He said life has been tough since he left home but does not regret the decisions he took. “I dropped out after giving thought to the idea of going back to high school and repeating Grade 11. My intention was to switch to subjects that would allow me to study medicine. The idea was not easy at all and I had to make my parents aware of my decision. Everyone from my family was against it,” said Mlambo. In 2018, he registered as a Grade 11 pupil in Ezibukweni Secondary School so he could switch to maths and physical science.

He said switching from history and economic tourism to maths and physical science subjects was not easy, but he managed to pass his exams in spite of the tests he failed dismally during the trials. He said the decision led to tensions between him and his father, who later told him to pack his bags and leave home. “My grandmother was the only family member who understood my vision and I’ll forever be grateful for the support she gave me. My high school teachers who knew that I was repeating Grade 11 were also an amazing support system and they really contributed to my success,” he said.

After obtaining his matric in 2020, he enrolled for a Bachelor of Dental Surgery in 2021. Mlambo said being able to secure a bursary from the Department of Health in 2021 opened his door to success because he would not have been able to manage to study without the financial aid. “As hard as it is to drift away from family, I have learnt so much in a space of seven years. I have learnt that standing firm to my dreams and in what I believe helped me to grow as a person,” he said.

Mlambo urged parents to stop interfering in their children’s decisions and course choices they make when they are at university. “It is okay for parents to exercise their authority because they know what is best for the children. But they should also consider that allowing them (children) to make their own decisions helps in developing decision-making abilities and in boosting their self-esteem,” he said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.