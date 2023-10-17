Disruptive rain doesn’t deter armed suspects as motorist hijacked and kidnapped

Durban – An orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain was not enough to deter criminals as a young woman was taken during a hijacking in KwaNdengezi, west of Pinetown, on Monday. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that inclement weather did not put the brakes on crime as criminals kicked off Monday morning with a hijacking in the KwaNdengezi area where a woman motorist was abducted.

“Three alleged armed suspects hijacked the driver of the silver Hyundai Atos and drove off with her in the vehicle,” Govindasamy said. A young woman was taken during a hijacking in KwaNdengezi, west of Pinetown, on Monday. Picture: PT Alarms He said that the tracking company was informed and immediately members were provided information that the vehicle was on the N3 heading towards the N2 and tracking teams stood down at the entrances to uMlazi and Lamontville waiting for the vehicle. “The vehicle was spotted by the PT Alarms Tactical Unit and a high-speed chase ensued on Mangosuthu Highway in peak traffic. The suspects abandoned the vehicle at the KwaMnyandu Shopping Centre rooftop and fled in different directions.

“The victim was rescued but was severely traumatised. A gas gun was recovered after it was dumped by the suspects,” Govindasamy said. A young woman was taken during a hijacking in KwaNdengezi, west of Pinetown, on Monday. A gas gun was recovered in the vehicle after the ordeal. Picture: PT Alarms He added that the law enforcement members involved were Superintendent Raoof, PT Alarms Tactical members, metro police, Tracker Connect and uMlazi SAPS. Govindasamy praised the remembers for their teamwork.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said that KwaNdengezi police were investigating charges of carjacking and kidnapping following an incident that occurred on October 16 at Ethembeni Road. “It is alleged that a 27-year-old woman was at her place of residence when she was approached by three armed suspects who forced her into the back of the vehicle. They drove off with her to uMlazi where they abandoned the vehicle at a parking lot at KwaMnyandu Mall. The victim managed to drive to the nearest police station for assistance,” Gwala said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.