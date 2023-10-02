Dlamini-Zuma preaches unity at Seme’s birthday celebration

Durban — The family of late ANC stalwart Pixley ka Isaka Seme expressed disappointment over the poor turn-out of ANC supporters on Sunday at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. This comes after Seme’s birthday celebration was delayed because people didn’t show up. The event was meant to start at 10am, but instead started around 2pm.

The programme was delayed while people were fetched around eThekwini and urged to attend the event. By 2pm about 80 people were in attendance. The birthday celebration was aimed at reminding people of Seme’s vision and his contribution to the country. Sifiso Seme, a grandchild of Seme’s, said while he was happy that his grandfather was celebrated on his birthday, the family were saddened to see no ANC officials at the event.

“What saddened me the most was not seeing the ANC officials here. I can’t hide that. I’m very shocked and sad. If the ANC had played its part in properly organising this event it would not have been like this,” said Seme. He said it worried him that his grandfather’s contribution appeared to be taken for granted and wasn’t recognised, especially by the ANC. “Our grandfather’s contribution is not recognised, especially by the ANC, since we know it is one of the greatest contributions he made. Seeing fewer people showing up to celebrate his life hurts me so much. It’s clear that they have forgotten who he was,” said Seme.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who delivered the keynote address, preached the importance of unity and being organised. “We must learn from Dr Seme the importance of being organised. He was a very organised leader. We must be organised and be united, because if we are divided we fall. We must draw inspiration from them,” said Dlamini Zuma. She also condemned branches that only become active near the elections, just to win votes, and then disappear.

A source close to Dlamini Zuma suspected that the poor turn-out might be political sabotage. “This is an embarrassment and disgrace that there are no ANC members to celebrate Dr Seme. People who are here can’t even fill two buses,” said the source. Nokulunga Malinga, chief executive of the Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme Foundation, said: “We wanted to celebrate with him, to keep his ideas and visions alive, and remind the South African communities of his visions. Through so many political parties that exist today, it shows that his vision is celebrated.”

Malinga said she was happy that the few attendees who attended got a chance to learn about Seme. Sihle Danisa, the Alkebu Social Movement chairperson, said the lower attendance was due to the short notice. “We did not have enough time to mobilise people, because of the short notice. However we’ll try by all means to do better at the next one,” said Danisa.