DNA samples taken to determine if remains found at Tongaat river belong to Andile Mbuthu

Time of article published 25m ago

Durban - Samples have been taken from human remains found in a Tongaat river to determine if they belong to missing teenager Andile Mbuthu. 

On Friday, police interrogated six men in connection with the boy's disappearance. Their investigation led to the river where the gruesome discovery was made. 

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the remains were found in a bag in the river on Friday.

"Police began scouring the river earlier in the morning after six suspects were taken in for questioning in connection with Mbuthu's kidnapping.  Hopefully soon, we will know whether to charge some or all of them," he said.


Mbuthu, a grade 12 pupil at Nkosibomvu Secondary, was assaulted after being accused of stealing from a local popular drinking lounge.

According to his family, they were told of the assault and when they went looking for the youngster, they were told that he had escaped.

However, the family have disputed this as they believe he was too wounded to escape. 

On Tuesday, a video of the assaulted teen surfaced on Facebook. In the graphic video, he is seen lying in a pool of blood. Broken wood and rope can also been seen in the video. 

According to a member of the community, the video angered many people in the area.

He said the six people who were questioned were all known to the community.

"It's the same people who were seen dragging him into a car," he said.

Meanwhile, tributes to Andile Mbuthu  have flooded Twitter. 

