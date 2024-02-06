Dolce & Gabbana CEO makes special visit to Oceans Mall

Durban — In an exciting and historic event for Durban, Alfonso Dolce, the esteemed global CEO of luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, paid a visit to Oceans Mall on Thursday. This momentous occasion was dedicated to exploring the city’s potential and showcasing the Dolce & Gabbana store at Oceans Mall uMhlanga, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the city and mall developers to attract substantial investments.

During his visit to Oceans Mall, Dolce engaged in a fruitful discussion with eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, representing the eThekwini Municipality, and co-developer Vivian Reddy. Kaunda said the meeting was a tremendous success, highlighting its role in creating another platform to spotlight the diverse opportunities that Durban offers to potential investors. “It gives me great pleasure to meet Alfonso Dolce, and it’s clear that Italy has found a home at Oceans Mall,” said Reddy, one of the mall’s co-owners.

Expressing his admiration for Durban, Dolce said: “I love the City of Durban, and Oceans Mall represents the pinnacle of excellence. “Dolce & Gabbana now has a home at Oceans Mall, and we believe the city is brimming with enormous potential. As a result of this we are looking into expanding the Dolce and Gabbana store at Oceans Mall to accommodate other offerings we have.” The Oceans Mall, a vital component of the impressive R4.3 billion Oceans uMhlanga Development, hosts a curated collection of high-end retail shops, with Dolce & Gabbana proudly occupying the Platinum Walk within the mall.

This visit not only underscores Durban's global appeal but also reflects the confidence of a prestigious luxury brand in the city's potential. "Dolce & Gabbana's presence in Oceans Mall is a testament to the city's allure and the opportunities it presents for world-class brands. We are committed to fostering an environment that encourages investment and promotes sustainable growth," Kaunda said.