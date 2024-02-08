Durban — If ever there was a time to focus on the well-being of matriculants it is now, when they are knocking on tertiary institution doors and some of their dreams might be crushed. This is the sentiment that drives life and career coach, University of Johannesburg Media Studies lecturer Dr Sanele Gamede to continue focusing on matriculants well into the months to follow.

Speaking after hosting a “Life After Matric” event on Saturday in Pinetown, Gamede addressed matriculants on the steps to take whether one has passed or failed. He said the purpose of the campaign is to provide hope not only when it is results season but throughout the year, as “the real issues of rejection and confusion grow in their minds as the year progresses”. Dr Sanele Gamede encouraged society not to forget matriculants. Picture: Facebook Since its inception in 2019, the “Matric Ungazibulali” (Matric, do not commit suicide) campaign has mainly targeted urging matriculants not to take their lives if they have not received favourable results.

He said the campaign had grown from providing support to career guidance, psychological support, and partnering with different organisations to offer help. “The campaign is targeting every young person who is currently in matric or has received their results. “We also visit schools throughout the country through our ambassadors, to encourage learners to work hard so they never have to find themselves battling with suicidal thoughts because of poor results,” he said.

Gamede said stakeholders include the Department of Basic Education’s matric second chance programme, eThekwini Libraries, Childline SA, and Lifeline. They hold different programmes with their ambassadors throughout the year. The best-selling author encouraged matriculants to consider all possibilities, including a gap year. They can the #MatricUngazibulali support group on Facebook for more information and guidance.