‘Don’t kill yourself’: NPOs unite to help matrics beat their blues

Durban — The matriculants’ anti-suicide campaign – #matricungazibulali, which translates to “matrics, don’t kill yourself” – has partnered with NPO Make a Mark Africa youth development to help matriculants prepare for their exams through the Bhala Kahle Drive (write well/good luck with your exams). Make a Mark Africa is a non-profit organisation committed to uplifting and empowering young people. The Matric Ungazibulali Campaign motivates matriculants and all students to stop viewing failure as a death sentence.

Cebile Khumalo, 37, KZN chairperson of Make a Mark Africa, said plans were in place for September matric exam preparation through the Bhala Kahle Drive. “This drive is an open discussion session by relevant stakeholders such as teachers and parents, peers, and former candidates at higher institutions to share message support so our matriculants know that they are not alone, we are with them until they enrol for the university.” She added that the Bhala Kahle Drive had had a huge impact because pupils shared their thoughts and emotions, which enabled stakeholders to spot where they needed attention and support and “how we can intervene.”

Khumalo said they inspire, train and support young people to take action on the most urgent social issues in their communities. Matriculants committing suicide is one of the sensitive topics dealt with. “Currently, we are more visually active in secondary schools, ensuring that career coaching occurs. First, we instil the fact that one must have a direction in setting goals and targets and finding a purpose in life. We have various campaigns to groom and bring hope to the youth. Make a Mark Youth Africa Development does not only revive hope but also campaigns for financial support for our youth. “If you can’t help people for free because you are busy, please financially support those helping people for free. Let us work together to change the situation around us,” Khumalo said.

About the Matric Ungazibulali Campaign, she said: “The campaign has reduced the high rate of suicide and it does not mainly focus on matriculants, but also involves parents and the community, guiding them on how to support learners while doing Grade 12 and waiting for their results, because that is where they develop stress and anxiety.” Dr Sanele Gamede, the founder of the Matric Ungazibulali Campaign, said the campaign had grown from providing support to career guidance, psychological support, and partnering with different organisations to offer help. Since its inception in 2019, the Matric Ungazibulali (matrics, do not commit suicide) campaign has mainly targeted matriculants not to commit suicide if they have not obtained favourable results.

“The campaign targets young persons currently in matric or who have received their results. We also visit schools throughout the country through our ambassadors to encourage learners to work hard so they never have to find themselves battling with suicidal thoughts because of poor results,” he said. Gamede also shares his life story to motivate learners. He repeated grades 10, 11 and 12 twice, but today he is highly respected and recognised nationally and internationally for his work. “If Dr Sanele was able to do it, what could stop you from doing it, as young as you are? What better person for matric pupils to be inspired by than a PhD holder who failed three years twice each in high school? Everything is possible, but it starts with you and your mindset.”