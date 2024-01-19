Don’t let pressure of your academic and school life consume you

Durban — A 2022 matriculant who ended her school year with 8 distinctions said once she had completed her degree she was considering studying further. Karuna Rungan is a former pupil of Eden College in Durban now studying at the University of Cape Town, going into her 2nd year doing a bachelor of social science in psychology and political science.

“I am just taking my studies year by year for now and enjoying my majors so far. I have a lot of different pathways that I could take career-wise. I don’t want to say now what career path I want to take, I want to keep my options open and learn what is available out there. One thing is for sure, once I graduate I want to study further and do post-grad.” She said her course was enjoyable, adding that she appreciated the opportunity to be exposed to an array of vast knowledge. “I have enjoyed learning about the different disciplines within the humanities faculty.”

She advised the class of 2024, saying that Grade 12 was a lot of pressure and that they should work hard. “It will be worth it in the end. Don’t let the pressure of academics and school life consume you, try to strike a balance. There is so much out there after matric, the world is wide. Focus on matric and the following year follow your passions and experience meeting new people and making good memories,” she said. Rungan said while at UCT she lived at the university residence, Rochester House, where she has had a great time.