Don’t sweep rape cases under carpet, women told

Durban — Women were told, by the KwaZulu-Natal chapter of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), to stop protecting rapists to the detriment of rape victims, during the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, at People’s Park, in Durban on Thursday. The campaign, themed “Accelerating action to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide’’, began with a peaceful march on the streets of Durban to raise awareness and fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

One of the organisers, Fikile Khumalo, said cases of rape, especially of minors, were continuing to rise at an alarming rate because perpetrators had, allegedly, been enjoying the protection of mothers of the minor victims. “We are urging women to help us stop the victimisation of the minor victims of rape. It is the perpetrators of the crime that deserve to be shamed, not the victims. “Stop accepting goats as apology gifts and do not allow families to persuade you to ignore such issues if there is a case of such events. It is disappointing to see women protecting perpetrators who deserve to face the law for their unacceptable misconduct,” said Khumalo.

Among those who attended the march were members of the ANC Youth League, maidens and their guardians, and female members of Durban communities. Nomalanga Ngwenya, of the Women with a Difference organisation, said women and children abuse statistics were staggering, and that fighting such occurrences together would help eliminate the rising number of abuse cases. One of the organisers of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign launch, Fikile Khumalo, urged women to stop protecting rapists. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi According to the latest second-quarter crime statistics, the number of women and children killed in South Africa between July and September 2023 decreased by 10.9% and 7.0% respectively.

However, the crime figures show that far too many women and children in this country are not safe around people whom they know and trust and in the places were they are meant to be safe. About 14 400 of the assault GBH incidents reported consisted of female victims, while 293 children were killed between July and September. In the same period, 361 incidents of attempted murder and 1820 of assault GBH were perpetrated against children. About 10 520 rape incidents were reported to the SAPS between July and September.

Also, 4 726 rape incidents took place either at the home of the rape victim or at the home of the perpetrator who was known to the victim, such as a family member, a friend or a neighbour. ANCWL KZN deputy chairperson Mbali Frazer said the league was against the abuse of women and children and wanted the Department of Justice to carefully examine criminal law, which seemed to protect the perpetrator. “Men accused for rape cases should be detained in prison cells until the end of the hearing. We also urge the department to ensure that inmates are fully rehabilitated before they are released so they can be able to get rid of their inhuman behaviour,” said Frazer.