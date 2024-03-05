Double murder suspect killed in shoot-out with police in Durban

Durban – A wanted double murder suspect was killed during a shoot-out with police in the early hours of Tuesday. The suspect is alleged to have been behind the November 2023 killing of cousins in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It is alleged that on November 19, 2023, the suspect entered a house in Hawayi, in Melmoth, and shot two women before fleeing with a cellphone belonging to one of the victims. Nomvula Zulu, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, Noluthando Zulu, 20, died in hospital. The suspect left the area when he became aware that the police were looking for him. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said officers, following up on information received about the suspect, went to a flat in the Cato Crest informal settlement where he was hiding.

“When the police officers approached the suspect drew his firearm and opened fire at police officers. The 30-year-old suspect was fatally wounded during the shoot-out,” Gwala said. “He was found in unlawful possession of a pistol with three rounds of ammunition.” Gwala said the shooting was reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for investigation.

In an unrelated incident, last week it is alleged that several suspects, who were travelling in three vehicles, forced the armoured vehicle to stop and robbed security guards of their firearms before stealing the money. The suspects then engaged in a shoot-out with Road Traffic Inspectorate officers, which saw two officers sustaining injuries. Estcourt Highway Patrol officers then responded and were also involved in a shoot-out with the suspects. Four suspects were shot and fatally wounded during the shoot-out. Two AK47 assault rifles, an R5, a pellet gun and an undisclosed amount of money, suspected to have been robbed from the cash in transit vehicle, were found in possession of the suspects.