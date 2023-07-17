Drakensberg cable car expected to boost tourism while not affecting existing attractions

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) has indicated that the Drakensberg cable car will unleash the tourism potential of this area without affecting existing attractions. Edtea said that the government business leader and Edtea MEC Siboniso Duma conducted an oversight visit to monitor the progress on the Drakensberg cable car project.

The project by Edtea was implemented by a steering committee led by Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN) in collaboration with Tourism KZN, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the uThukela District Municipality and the traditional council in the area and forms part of the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism Master Plan. The oversight visit took place last Friday in the Mazizini area. Duma visited the area to assess the proposed location for the cableway, which will not only boost tourism and in turn the economy of the uThukela District, but also take mutual advantage of tourism in bordering Lesotho and the Free State.

“The area attracts both international and domestic leisure tourists, who mostly come for hiking and adventure. The plan is for the cableway to be located in a part of the Drakensberg that currently has minimal tourism infrastructure and accommodation. This will unleash the tourism potential of this area without impacting existing attractions,” Duma said. “The additional volume of tourists the cableway is expected to attract presents massive opportunities for cross-border initiatives to enhance the tourism product offering and beyond tourism, looking at other investment opportunities.” KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma conducts an oversight visit to monitor the progress on the Drakensberg cable car project. Picture: Supplied TIKZN chief executive Neville Matjie provided a status update on the project at a briefing session at the Bergville Sports Complex.

Matjie said a feasibility study and business plan had already been developed and there was interest in the project from an investor perspective. “However, certain studies still need to be completed, including packaging the project for investment,” Matjie said. The oversight visit also included engagements with the local executive, the tribal council members led by Inkosi Yase-Mazizini, Inkosi Miya and other stakeholders. Okhahlamba Local Municipality mayor Vikizitha Mlotshwa said it was encouraging to have the Edtea MEC visit the site as it demonstrated his department’s commitment to bringing the project to fruition, which would in turn bring much-needed job opportunities.

Duma said that the cableway would have a great economic impact on the area. “It will bring about an increase in business in the area which will create a considerable number of new jobs, particularly in the construction and hospitality industries, including an increase in the number of retail and restaurant outlets. “The cableway itself will place 151 people in permanent and sustainable formal jobs. The seven ancillary projects attached to the anchor project will generate hundreds more jobs and business opportunities will extend to all sectors of the economy,” Duma said.