Drakensberg Heritage Experience to inject R85m in uThukela

Durban — The hosting of this year’s Drakensberg Extravaganza and Heritage Experience in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to inject R85 million into the local economy. This was revealed by Drakensberg Productions, a company that organises the event. Speaking to the Daily News on Tuesday, organiser Sipho Ndaba said their random calculations revealed that the local economy would be left with R85m after the event. He said this was a good figure for the rural district of uThukela, which encompasses three local municipalities.

Ndaba said the benefits would be spread among the three local municipalities’ towns of Estcourt, Ladysmith and Bergville in terms of accommodation, transport and restaurants. The 11-day event will run from next week until December 3. Ndaba said since its inception in 2017, the event which is a celebration of art, culture, music, sports and community, has become a prominent feature in the province’s annual events calendar. The event will kick off with a two-day tourism summit and business fair at the Sports Centre in Bergville, followed by a performance by Drakensberg Community Arts the next day.

On November 25, thousands of runners will battle it out in the 42.2km Drakensberg Marathon, an official qualifier for the Comrades and Two Oceans marathons. In ensuring that everyone was catered for, Ndaba said nature lovers were invited to a Hike and Wine Experience at the Royal Natal Park Gudu Falls, adding that the R500 package includes the hike, shuttle from the Sports Centre, lunch, refreshments and post-hike entertainment. The weekend will culminate with a fishing trip and a Jazz and Heritage experience at Woodstock Dam.

WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.