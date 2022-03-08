Driver spinning vehicle at the Umgeni Road and Intersite Avenue intersection dies in hospital

DURBAN - Detectives from the Sydenham police station have appealed for witnesses to assist in a case of culpable homicide when a person died in hospital after spinning his vehicle until it crashed into another vehicle. The incident happened two weekends ago on February 26 at 11.45pm.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a man was spinning his vehicle on Umgeni Road when he collided with another vehicle. “One person died and others were injured. A 22-year-man died in hospital as a result of an accident. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Sydenham SAPS,” Mbele said. “Detectives are urgently requesting witnesses to come forward and provide police with accounts of what took place on that day. Witnesses are requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Perumal on 083 419 0626.”

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen confirmed that the driver of the vehicle spinning at the intersection had died. Following the incident, two people were left injured during an alleged street racing and drifting incident. Two videos of the alleged street racing and drifting have also gone viral on social media.

Story continues below Advertisment

The incident happened in the vicinity of the intersection of Umgeni Road and Intersite Avenue. Then, Van Reenen said their paramedics, together with Netcare 911, responded to a serious motor vehicle collision. Van Reenen said on arrival, paramedics found that two vehicles had collided at high speed and high impact, with one of the vehicles leaving the roadway and ploughing into a crowd of people.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Reports from the scene are that two people were left injured, one critically so. They were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” Van Reenen said. “It is alleged that the incident is related to illegal street racing activities in the area, however, this is speculative and will form the subject of a SAPS investigation.” Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said shortly before midnight they received a call and they responded but while responding, they got a second call that there had been a crash at the same location.

Story continues below Advertisment