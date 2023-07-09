Durban communities urged to commemorate Mandela Day by empowering young women

Durban South Primary School deputy principal Burton Jaganathan recently made this plea, asking communities around the school as well as local NGOs and all relevant parties to band together on Mandela Day in a bid to inspire young women to achieve greatness.

“This Mandela Month, let us work together to give our girls the opportunities they so richly deserve. We make an appeal to the public, to ex-pupils, ex-teachers, NPOs, NGOs and to businesses to help in some way so that we can provide better infrastructure and better quality education for all our girls, who are exceptionally talented and hard-working,” he said.

Burton also added that they believe in educating young girls so that one day they can take their place in South Africa as responsible and mature adults.

Durban South Primary is situated in Clairwood, in the South Durban Basin. Formerly known as Mobeni Primary, it served many communities then, like it does today.