Durban dad dies after being stabbed during house robbery

Durban - THE Shallcross community is still reeling from shock after a resident was stabbed and died in hospital following a house robbery on Sunday night. Three men broke into a house on Himalaya Drive and held the occupants at knifepoint after 9pm, said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. During the robbery Vinesh Parmeshwar, 46, was stabbed multiple times on his body. His son and daughter-in-law were unharmed. Parmeshwar was rushed to hospital where he died on arrival. Shallcross Crime Forum spokesperson Mahendra Lillkan described it as a robbery gone wrong.

Lillkan said the robbers broke the lock on the gate and door and forced themselves into the house.

“Vinesh was upstairs when he heard the noises. Only the three family members were in the house. We are still being briefed as to what transpired during the robbery and what led the men to stab Vinesh. He might have put up a fight. His son was too traumatised to speak,” Lillkan said.

Parmeshwar was part of the neighbourhood watch in the sector. Lillkan said the family were uncertain about what was taken in the robbery.

Shallcross resident Jayraj Singh said criminals who committed such heinous crimes must be brought to book. He hoped the SAPS would leave no stone unturned in their efforts to find the robbers.

“It is extremely sad to hear that a neighbourhood watch member has lost his life. We plead with residents to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times. They should ensure that the gates and doors are locked, even when you are at home.

“We also advise residents to keep the telephone numbers of their neighbours, the SAPS, their security company and the local CPF on hand so that they can be contacted in an emergency,” Lillkan said.

Chatsworth police are investigating a case of murder and robbery.

Daily News