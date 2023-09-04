Durban dancer shines at the JOMBA! Open Horizons ‘pick of the platform’ awards

Durban — The JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience which is celebrating 25 years this year, has made a platform for artists, new and established, to create and develop new and original work. JOMBA! Open Horizons “pick of the platform” awards create a platform for artists to develop original work for participation on Jomba!’s international stage.

Through an open call for submissions of work between 3 and 8 minutes in length which are then vetted by an independent jury, JOMBA!’s Open Horizons showcases a wide range of new works across a variety of themes from emerging and established voices for local and international audiences. Dr Lliane Loots, curator and artistic director of the festival, said: “Over the past three years, as the Covid-19 pandemic shifted our world, what emerged was the blossoming of digital dance making (sometimes referred to as ‘screen dance’). Stepping into 2023, we wanted to continue to support digital dance making – especially in the global South – and to enable audiences, who are unable to be here in person, to experience part of the festival. “The result is some fascinating work. We believe contemporary dance lovers will enjoy a diverse range of dance styles, forms and themes made for digital engagement.“

Following jury deliberations around the submissions received for 2023, six dance films were selected for inclusion on the “Open Horizons” platform, showcasing work from across South Africa and also one from Kenya. Out of the six, one is from Durban, Tshediso Kabulu, who also took third place in the “pick-of-the-platform” awards. Three of the six dance-films were selected for the “pick-of-the-platform” award.

Kabulu is no stranger to Durban’s stages and screens as he has featured on numerous stages. He said: “I offer work that explores the pursuit of liberation, healing, and the ultimate freedom to live in the present moment.” He said he is ecstatic about this recognition as it means that he is going the right way in this industry.

His work “Exorcism” took third place and won him R1 000. Juror David April commented on the expressiveness of Kabulu’s performance in lending itself to the articulated narrative. The second runner-up is Kenyan dance director Maulid Owino who showcased his short dance film, “When Time Stops”.

She said this gives contemporary dance lovers a diverse range of dance styles, forms and themes made for digital engagement. Cape Town’s Oscar O’Ryan took top honours and a monetary prize of R3 000 for "NOT FROM HERE“, described by the artist as “an ode to the unique South African Karoo landscape”. The festival offers a range of workshops, residencies, talks and performances and runs until September 10. Tickets are available through Computicket.