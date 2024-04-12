Durban Girls’ College victorious at hockey festival for the third time

Durban Girls’ College (DGC) claimed victory at the St Mary’s Waverley Festival and joined an elite group of multiple-time winners as they were crowned queens for the third time. The tournament, which took place between April 4–7, pits the best schoolgirl hockey sides from across the country against each other. In the tournament’s 22-year history, only three sides have won the title three times or more: St Mary’s Waverley, Oranje and now DGC – this year and in 2006 and 2009.

Head coach Chardinay Penniston said: “I am thrilled with the team’s performance. Winning the tournament was a dream and I am so proud that we achieved it. The commitment, passion, and dedication of our team is incredible and just grew through the tournament.” Durban Girls’ College coach Chardinay Penniston gives a shout-out to her side. Penniston said hockey played an important part in the life of the school and the hockey programme was centred on encouraging the girls to be the best they could be by improving their skills, exposing them to the latest trends and maintaining extremely high standards. “I feel like this well-developed, long-standing programme helps to contribute to our high levels of consistency. We had a chance to make small changes to our game plan and also see areas I would still like to improve,” she said.

“What stood out for me most during the tournament was the positivity of our team and willingness to try new things. We played a lot of attacking hockey and we were threatening in the circle. I’m really proud of our efforts and the attitude and approach of the girls. ” Penniston praised festival organisers saying it was well run and competitive. DGC Captain Emily Macquet in action during the St Mary’s Waverley tournament. Team captain Emily Macquet said: “The team was able to achieve the goals we set and rose to the occasion.