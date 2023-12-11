Durban hitmen accused of 15 killings appear in court for attempted murder of cop

Durban – Two hitmen who already face 15 counts of murder appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday with two others charged with the attempted murder of a policeman. In October Sbonelo “Madanon” Wiseman Shangase, 32, and Thalente Mkhize, 36, were served their indictments in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court to stand trial in the Durban High Court.

Altogether they face 28 counts, 15 of which are murders that include a mass shooting in which six people were killed in Inanda in January last year. The murders the two accused face relate to the June 2021 murder of Brendan Thandroyen, his daughter Bianca Afrika, and his brother Craig Thandroyen who were shot and killed on Mazeppa Road in the Point area. The two brothers died instantly while Africa, a matric pupil at Northlands Girls’ High School, died later that day after being rushed to hospital.

Shangase and Mkhize also face two attempted murder charges as two people, including Craig's 13-year-old son, survived the shooting outside their family business property. In January 2022 the two accused are alleged to have shot and killed six people at Amaoti in Inanda, outside Durban. Wandile Fanaphi, 17, Qhaphelani Mkhovu, 20, Mlondi Getane, 22, Mlondi Kunene, 25, Lindo Sphambo, 22, and Philip Hinsa were gunned down execution-style. Fanaphi and Mkhovu had just begun their matric year.

Shangase and Mkhize face another attempted murder charge as one person survived this shooting. The duo are accused of killing Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen who was shot on Brickfield Road in 2022. They are also charged with the killing of Moideen’s neighbour, Shaheed Moodel, weeks before Moideen’s murder in what is thought to be a case of mistaken identity, with the intended target being Moideen. They are alleged to have attempted to kill Sibusiso Sibisi in Ntuzuma on the same day as Moideen was killed.

In September 2021 the accused are alleged to have kidnapped Phakamani Cwele from Inanda and killed him on Lwandle Drive in KwaDabeka. They are alleged to have killed Patrick Nhlanhla Goge in Inanda on August 7, 2021. They are also accused of killing Njabulo Bongani Shongwe and Zolani Goodman Mbuthuma in Inanda on September 2, 2021.

On Monday the duo appeared alongside Mcabangeleni Mkhize, 22, and Lunga Floyd Ngcobo, 31, charged with the 2021 attempted murder of a Cato Manor police sergeant. Their matter was adjourned to next year, and all four accused remain in custody. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.