Durban ICC gives Africa’s Travel Indaba a seal of approval

Durban — The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) celebrated a successful hosting of Africa’s Travel Indaba earlier this month. Africa’s Travel Indaba saw 8 629 delegates from around the world attend and featured exhibitors from 22 African countries and facilitated over 21 000 meetings between exhibitors and international buyers.

The event ran during the second week of May. The Durban ICC said hosting Africa’s Travel Indaba served as a significant boost to the tourism sector in Durban, with hotels and non-hotel accommodations reporting an occupancy rate of 80% during the event. In terms of the overall economic impact of the event, the estimated projected total direct tourism spend was R45 million, with the projected contribution to the gross domestic product being R130m.

Africa’s Travel Indaba saw 8 629 delegates from around the world attend and featured exhibitors from 22 African countries and facilitated over 21 000 meetings between exhibitors and international buyers. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Durban ICC chief executive Lindiwe Rakharebe said: “We are thrilled to have successfully hosted Africa’s Travel Indaba at the Durban ICC and to have made such a significant contribution to the tourism sector and local economy. “In light of the challenges posed by the global pandemic, the successful hosting of Africa’s Travel Indaba at the Durban ICC is a testament to the resilience and recovery of the tourism industry. The event’s robust attendance and positive economic impact signal a promising rebound for the sector. “It is encouraging to witness the return of major events and the renewed confidence of exhibitors, buyers and delegates in travelling and participating in in-person gatherings. The Durban ICC remains committed to upholding the highest health and safety standards to ensure the well-being of all attendees and to contribute to the continued recovery of the tourism and events industry,” Rakharebe said.

She said the event provided a platform for African countries to showcase their tourism offerings and highlight the potential for tourism to drive economic growth and development across the continent. The show also fostered valuable networking opportunities and provided a platform for knowledge sharing and industry insights. Africa’s Travel Indaba featured engaging panel discussions, informative sessions and inspiring keynote speakers, offering delegates a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends and innovations in the travel and tourism sector. Africa’s Travel Indaba saw 8 629 delegates from around the world attend and featured exhibitors from 22 African countries and facilitated over 21 000 meetings between exhibitors and international buyers. Picture: eThekwini Municipality “The Durban ICC would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all exhibitors, delegates, sponsors and bid-party partners who contributed to the success of Africa’s Travel Indaba. Their unwavering support and participation have solidified the event’s reputation as the must-attend gathering for industry professionals, promoting tourism growth and collaboration across Africa,” Rakharebe said.

She added that the success of Africa’s Travel Indaba at the Durban ICC highlighted the world-class facilities and services available at the venue, affirming its position as the premier venue for hosting major international events. “We look forward to hosting many more successful events that will continue to contribute to the growth and development of the tourism industry in South Africa and the African continent as a whole,” Rakharebe said. Africa’s Travel Indaba saw 8 629 delegates from around the world attend and featured exhibitors from 22 African countries and facilitated over 21 000 meetings between exhibitors and international buyers. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Following the event, South African Tourism acting chief conventions bureau officer Zinhle Nzama said Africa’s Travel Indaba was successful.

She said they set out to deliver a show that would showcase the best of the African continent and they did just that and they could not have done it without their partners and of course, the greater African tourism industry Tourism KZN chief operating officer Phindile Makwakwa said a strong element of Indaba was the hosting of buyers and media on pre and post-tours to various destinations so they could experience these for themselves and package KwaZulu-Natal for their clients. Durban ICC chief operating officer John Aritho expressed his admiration for South African Tourism, describing the 2023 edition of the show as “electric”.