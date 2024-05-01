Durban ICC nominated for travel awards

Durban — The Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) has been nominated at the World Travel Awards. In a statement on Wednesday, the ICC announced its nomination for “Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2024” at the World Travel Awards.

The nomination underscores the ICC’s continued commitment to excellence in the meetings and conference industry. Reacting to the nomination, ICC chief executive officer Lindiwe Rakharebe expressed her gratitude and excitement. “We are deeply honoured to be nominated once again for Africa's top award at the World Travel Awards. This nomination is a testament to the support of our clients, the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our firm commitment to providing world-class experiences for all our events,” Rakharebe said.

“To be recognised by the World Travel Awards is a tremendous achievement, and winning this title again would be a dream. It is worth noting that the Durban ICC has won this title no less than 18 times in this category's 23-year history, a remarkable testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence.” The ICC has a long-standing reputation as Africa’s leading meetings and conference venue, offering state-of-the-art facilities, world-class service, and unparalleled expertise in event management. With over two decades of experience hosting high-profile events, the ICC continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry. The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, recognise and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. Travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide vote for the awards, reflecting the industry’s best and brightest.

Public voting for the World Travel Awards is now open. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony later this year. The ICC encourages its clients, partners, and supporters to cast their votes and help them secure the esteemed title again. For more information about the ICC and to cast your vote, visit www.worldtravelawards.com

Meanwhile, last month, the ICC's acting executive chef Clinton Bonhomme emerged as the winner in the Culinary Excellence Category. With his track record of exceptional skills and creativity, Bonhomme distinguished himself as a leading culinary talent in the industry. The ICC's finance executive, Thenashree Naidoo, secured second place in the highly competitive category of Manager of the Year: Business Support. Naidoo's exemplary leadership and strategic acumen have played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence and supporting the centre's business objectives.