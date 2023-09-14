Durban ICC scores five-star grading

Durban — The Durban International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) has scored more honours, with the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) awarding it a prestigious five-star rating. A delighted Durban ICC chief executive officer, Lindiwe Rakharebe, said this remarkable achievement underscored the Durban ICC’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the hospitality and events industry.

Rakharebe added that TGCSA’s five-star rating was the highest accolade bestowed on establishments in the South African tourism and hospitality sector. “It serves as a testament to the Durban ICC’s dedication to delivering world-class service, exceptional facilities, and memorable experiences to its clients, delegates and visitors.” She said since its inception, the Durban ICC had consistently upheld the highest standards of quality, professionalism and customer service.

Rakharebe added that this prestigious five-star rating reflected not only the centre's role as a catalyst for economic growth in the region, but also its unwavering commitment to sustainability, inclusivity and innovation in the global meetings and events industry. Expressing her gratitude for this achievement, Rakharebe said: “We are immensely proud to, once again, receive the five-star rating from the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa. This recognition underscores the Durban ICC's dedication to excellence and its role as a leader in the international meetings and events landscape.’’ The Durban ICC events and entertainment centre has hosted local and international events such as the SA Tourism Indaba, council meetings, local business meetings, conferences, sports events, private functions, exhibitions, musical concerts, fashion shows, fairs, banquets, weddings and more.

Rakharebe added that the Durban ICC’s exceptional facilities and commitment to sustainability had been critical factors in securing the rating. She said that the centre had continually invested in eco-friendly initiatives, community development projects, and partnerships that continued to benefit the local economy, ensuring that the Durban residents get the best out of the facility. Rakharebe stressed that the five-star rating reaffirmed the Durban ICC's status as a world-class venue for conventions, exhibitions, and events of all sizes and complexities. “It stands as a testament to the centre’s commitment to exceeding expectations and its ongoing efforts to set industry benchmarks,” she said.