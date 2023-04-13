Durban metro police officer injured after being hit by vehicle while directing traffic

Durban — A Durban metro policewoman is recovering in hospital after being knocked down by a vehicle while directing traffic in Overport on Wednesday. Metro police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said a woman officer was doing school point duty when she was knocked down.

“She was standing on the marked traffic island and then got knocked over by a vehicle. It led to her right leg and lower back being injured. She was taken to St Augustine’s Hospital,” said Zungu. Zungu said that the driver involved was not respecting the rules of the road, and was arrested for reckless and negligent driving. Traffic management was one of the Durban metro police’s primary functions, he said, and they did deploy officers to major intersections during load shedding to control traffic. The driver, who was charged, is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon, and set to face charges of reckless and negligent driving.

“It was reported that the incident took place yesterday morning at about 7.45am. Officers were deployed near Ridge Park College to perform traffic-directing duties. It was here that the driver knocked her down. “The driver of a Nissan station wagon was heading eastbound and proceeded to hit her while other vehicles were stationary and while the officer was standing on the traffic-painted island. “Charges against the driver have been lodged for negligent and reckless driving,” Zungu said.

This is not the first time a metro police officer has been involved in an accident while aiding with directing traffic. Last year, Constable Ntokozo Ndlele was hit by a car while assisting with traffic on the Higginson Highway. She was involved in a crash on the M1 near Chatsworth, and unfortunately succumbed to her injuries at the scene. In another incident in 2019, Johan Deysel died in an accident in eManzimtoti after being knocked over by a taxi during a roadblock.