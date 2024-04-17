Durban model to walk the ramp in New York City

Durban — A soccer player and model studying at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) is heading to New York City for a modelling show. The DUT football star and model, Siviwe Busakwe, 23, from Mariannhill, Durban, will compete at one of the biggest modelling shows, the International Modelling and Talent Association in the Big Apple from July 5 to 15 this year.

Busakwe is studying towards a Diploma in Business Administration at DUT. He started modelling in 2023 and within eight months, this evolved into one of his biggest achievements, giving him an international platform to walk the ramp in the Big Apple, New York City, a feat in his modelling career. “I really cannot believe, looking back where it all started, I do not even believe it myself that I will be going to New York in such a short space of time. Thanks to my sister who encouraged me to consider modelling. Since I love sports and physical training, I then considered it and it was the best decision I have ever made,” Busakwe said.

Before getting a chance and being picked by an agency, Busakwe had tried various modelling agencies to kickstart his modelling career. He auditioned at the International Arts Talent Showcase (IATS) in Gauteng where he was selected to go to New York. Busakwe said the biggest supporters in his modelling career are his mother and sister to whom he extends his gratitude.

Busakwe’s trip to New York requires funding and he is tasked to fund his trip. Therefore, he is urging the DUT community and the public to help him raise funds for the trip. He said that from this trip he hopes to learn more about the modelling industry, gain wide exposure and inspire his hometown youth to learn that, “anything is possible”. When asked about how he balances modelling and playing for the DUT football team, Busakwe said: “They both go hand-in-hand because modelling also requires you to be fit and football as well. I try to dedicate my time equally all the time.”

He said football was his first love despite recent success in his modelling career. “Football is what I have loved since I was a young boy. It is my dream to one day play soccer professionally. One of the teams I wish to play for is Mamelodi Sundowns,” Busakwe said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.