Durban photographer and philanthropist scoops national business award

Durban photographer Karishma R Rajcomar scooped another award as her sterling work captures attention with every picture. Rajcomar was recently recognised as the South African Business Woman of the Year 2024 for her work in photography, graphic design, and philanthropy. The award underscored the importance of storytelling and visual communication in the current business landscape.

Rajcomar said, “Winning such a prestigious prize in a national competition is truly an honour. It feels incredibly rewarding to be recognised for my hard work, dedication and contributions to the business community. This award is not just a personal achievement but also an acknowledgement of the support of my family, friends, and community who have been instrumental in my journey. I am grateful for this recognition and excited for what the future holds.” Karishma R Rajcomar scooped up the 2024 South African Business Woman of the Year award. | Supplied She said she was entered into South Africa's Business Woman of the Year 2024 competition through a nomination process. The contest gathered competitors from various fields to showcase their diverse talents and achievements of women in business. “My nomination was a reflection of the impact of my work in photography, graphic design and philanthropy, highlighting the importance of storytelling and visual communication in today's business landscape,” she said.

In December 2023, Rajcomar was acknowledged by the world’s most recognised newborn photographer, Ana Brandt. Her work was selected for the Ana Brandt Holiday Magazine 2023. In the same period, she was also appreciated as an Accredited Professional Newborn Photographer (APNPI) Professional Newborn Photography Certification for 2023. Other accolades include Cheapflights: Share Your Love, an international competition. In 2022, Rajcomar won the Canon Perfect Picture competition - a national competition - where she won R250 000 and donated that to the Durban Children’s Home.

“These opportunities have not only allowed me to showcase my skills and creativity but also to learn from and connect with other talented professionals in the industry and around the globe. It's an affirmation of the hard work and dedication I've put into my craft, and it motivates me to continue delivering high-quality work and pushing the boundaries of my creativity,” she added. Since the Ana Brandt feature, Rajcomar has continued to refine her skills and explore new creative avenues in photography and expand her philanthropic efforts, using her photography to make a positive impact in my community and beyond. Additionally, she has focused on building stronger relationships with her clients and collaborators, ensuring that each project is a true collaboration that reflects their vision and her artistic style.