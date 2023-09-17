Durban poets urged to make use of latest technology

Durban — Artists and poetry lovers in Durban and surrounding areas came in their numbers to witness the historic Poetry On The Lawn show in the Club Durban on Saturday. Poetry On The Lawn is a first ever poetry silent event show to be hosted using technology in Durban.

This show organised by Bantu Origin in partnership with the National Arts Council (NAC) crowds had to use headphones to listen to the performances, guest speeches without any distractions. The show organiser and founder of Bantu Origin Mbali Malimela who is also a poet said this show is aimed to to expose Durban artists to the latest technology and also to urge them to make use of the latest technology to their advantage to develop their craft. “We want to create a stage for the university's upcoming artists to showcase their talents and share the stage with the established artist,’’ said Malimela.

Mbali also expressed her gratitude to the National Art Council (NAC), One Durban, Hear My Voice, Sphe Chiliza and Nosipho Gumede who played a huge role in the successes of such historic events. Sindiswa Zulu, a poet from Lamontville, who came to witness this historic event said this event shows growth in the poetry industry not just as a Durban artist, but also in the whole province. “This gives us a chance to learn the new ways of evolving in the latest technology as artists also to share the stage with the university’s upcoming artist,’’ said Zulu.

Zulu also said that they were inspired because only the artists who have recorded their art were given a chance to perform. "This event also inspired and reminded us as artists the importance of recording our work all the time for reference performances'' she said.