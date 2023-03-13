Durban psychologist dedicates her book to women

Durban — Her way with words and love for writing is what inspired Durban psychologist, and Purple Brain founder, Shameema Siddique, to publish her book of fiction called The Stylish Psychologist. The book was launched at the Mind Game Escape in Umhlanga Rocks at the weekend.

Siddique described her book as a tribute to successful women working hard in the corporate environment but do not receive validation and recognition for the massive efforts they put into their positions. “Having previously worked in corporate myself, I can deeply identify the workings of the environment,” said Siddique. The book aims to encourage hard-working women to keep aiming higher for themselves.

“It is a book about a beautiful woman, who is at that stage in her career where she wants to go higher and make things happen. “She finds this job opportunity and is excited, but when she arrives at the company she faces challenges and it looks as if the character is thriving to achieve what she wants to achieve amidst all the tribulations and politics. “I have noticed that a lot of the time people love the work they do but they do not want to deal with the politics or the tough relationships and the emotional baggage, so they just want to get things done,” said Siddique.

She said the book also tackles sensitive but relevant themes to women. “The meaning or a few themes that are hidden around the book, there is almost an educational part around fertility, because the character is a woman who is working but also trying to go to her fertility doctor. She is trying to fall pregnant but no one knows that. She comes back to her work and is still trying to present this perfect picture,” said Siddique. Author and psychologist Shameema Siddique launched her book 'The Stylish Psychologist' at the Mind Game Escape in Umhlanga Rocks over the weekend. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) She said she was happy with the turnout of the book and writing the book started out as something that felt right for her and she felt that she had a story she wanted to share.

“They say there is always that temptation for a writer to want to go back and edit, I did a few times and I had a few editors working with me as well and I’m quite happy with how the story develops and ends. As a growing writer, my ideas are going forward and I get to a point where I think of working on a new book.” She said the title The Stylish Psychologist, defines a character who works as a psychologist in an organisational environment and uses the principles of psychology in the workplace and is entering the fashion accessories empire because she herself is stylish.