Durban ready to host Africa’s Travel Indaba

Durban — It is all systems go for Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) to be held at the Durban ICC. The Indaba, one of the top four global travel and tourism trade shows, made an economic contribution of R1.2 billion and created 2295 jobs last year. Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024 is also expected to contribute more than R1.2bn to the economy.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela, and KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), Siboniso Duma, confirmed during the launch of the Indaba on Tuesday at the Bat Centre that the ATI 2024, would have a significant impact on the provincial and national economies. “The province has adequate upmarket hotel and B&B accommodation establishments within a reasonable travel distance of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre or Durban ICC. Over and again the Durban ICC has proved itself more than capable of handling mega-international events and it is a key part of us as KwaZulu-Natal wanting to make KZN the permanent home of Africa’s Travel Indaba,” said Duma. The Travel Indaba runs from May 13 to 16 at Durban’s ICC. Duma said there are direct international flights to Durban’s King Shaka International Airport by Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airlines.

“For those flying into OR Tambo or Cape Town International Airports there is a full suite of domestic flights to Durban, and regional airlines such as Airlink, Proflight Zambia and Eswatini Airlink SADC directly to Durban.” Deputy Minister of Tourism Fish Mahlalela. | Supplied He said Tourism KZN was working closely with the City of eThekwini and law enforcement agencies to ensure that delegates attending Africa’s Travel Indaba will be safe while doing business and visiting KZN. “Tourism KZN will also have its Ambassador Programme running which employs tourism graduates to assist visitors to Indaba as part of the safety team. Visitors need directions, information about where to shop, find a bank, get a taxi and this is where these young people play an important role,” said Duma.

The ambassadors would be recognisable by their uniforms, so visitors know who to approach. Mahlalela said the travel indaba remains one of the top four global trade travel and tourism trade shows. “With 990 confirmed exhibitors from 26 African countries, including newcomers Burkina Faso, Eritrea, and Guinea, and more than 1000 buyers representing 36 countries, Africa’s Travel Indaba is a truly global trade show that is not to be missed,” he said. Mahlalela said as the continent’s premier travel and tourism trade show, Africa’s Travel Indaba is a critical platform for showcasing Africa’s diversity and fostering collaboration among its nations.

“Our post-event survey reveals that Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 had a total economic contribution of R1.2 billion. This was made up of a direct contribution of approximately R408.6 million to the South African economy, while an additional contribution of R776.4m was either indirect or induced.” He said, furthermore, Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 created or sustained 2295 jobs. “These include 1374 direct, 186 indirect, and 735 induced jobs,” said Mahlalela.