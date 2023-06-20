Durban rising star inspired by former SA hockey team player

Durban — Former Durban Girls College pupil and rising hockey star Zibulelwa Mzimela, 21, of Durban, said she did not know she was destined for greatness in the sport. Mzimela, who is studying at the University of Pretoria, said she started playing hockey at the age of 8 with her friends, for fun. She said her journey was inspired by the former South African hockey team and Riverside Hockey Club player Shelly Russell.

“Shelly Russell inspires me a lot with her professionalism. I love the way she reads the game, and the way she carries the ball, including her physique, is very motivating. It makes me want to push myself harder in the gym. I was fortunate enough to have also played with her for two years at Riverside Hockey Club,” Mzimela said. In 2018, she was selected for the KZN hockey team, and in 2019 was selected for the SA under-19B team. Her passion for hockey saw her continue playing, even at the University of Pretoria, where she plays for Tuks ladies. In 2022, she was part of the Tuks ladies’ team that beat the University of Stellenbosch hockey team in the finals of the Varsity Cup Sport Tournament. She also played in the Northern Blues B ladies’ team, becoming the top goal scorer in the B section of that tournament.

“My parents have been my supporters, but my number one supporter was always my dad. He supported me throughout, he hardly missed my games, but after he passed away my mom stepped in and supported me, including my twin brother,” she said. Mzimela said balancing sport and academics was not easy. “It requires someone to be a hard worker. If you are not a hard worker, you might end up falling behind in your studies. You need to monitor your schedules. It is all about time management,” she said.