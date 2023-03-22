Durban set to host continental school football championships

Durban has been named the host of the African Schools Football Championship Finals. The competition will be held at the King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi between April 5 to 8.

The CAF African Schools Football Programme was launched in April last year by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe. The programme is a partnership involving CAF, and African governments and football associations from 41 participating countries. It includes the provision of education, coaching, football and skills development courses. Motsepe has said that youth development is one of his key focuses as president. He said, “The best investment we can make to ensure that African football is amongst the best in the world and self-sustaining, is to invest in schools’ football and youth football development infrastructure for boys and girls at club and national level.”

Over 44 000 boys and girls in 41 African countries under the age of 15 have been involved in the inaugural edition of the programme that aimed not only at competing on the field, but to be empowered through programmes aimed at capacity building. CAF general secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba said he was excited see what started as a vision being implemented and benefiting the young people in Africa. “It is history in the making. The CAF African Schools Football Championship is very important to CAF, it is important to Africa, and it is very important to CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe. For the first time, CAF is not just talking about developing the youth, but we are investing in a tangible way to the future of Africa. We are giving hope, we are giving a platform,” said Mosengo-Omba.

Speaking about the final, Mosengo-Omba expressed his confidence in Durban as the host. “Following extensive consultation that also included inviting member associations to submit applications to host, South Africa’s Durban was given the go-ahead. We have a lot of confidence that we will work together with SAFA, with the South African Government and KwaZulu-Natal to ensure that this is a success,” Mosengo-Omba said. Since its launch in Mozambique last year, the CAF African Schools Football Championship has already impacted many lives thanks to a donation of 10 million US dollars by the Motsepe Foundation for prizes of Schools at National, Zonal and Continental level. Schools will also be able to use the money for development projects.