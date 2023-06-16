Durban woman has been living with one lung for 31 years

Durban – Life has been an uphill battle for a Durban woman, Mpume Ngcobo, from V section area in uMlazi, who has been living with one lung since 1992. Her life became worse last year, when the doctors told her that the lung she was left with was also damaged, and if they removed it she would die. She will have to live with an oxygen machine for her entire life.

“I lost my lung when I was diagnosed with TB, pneumonia and HIV in 1992. My life has been very difficult and painful, especially after I was told that I will now have to live with an oxygen machine last year. “I was once an HIV activist helping and counselling people throughout the province with different organisations. Now I’m the one who is pleading for help, it really pains me, you know,” Ngcobo said. One of Mpume Ngcobo’s oxygen machines. Picture: Supplied She said she cannot do anything. She does not have food, means of income, nor a home. She is just a sick person who is waiting to die at any time.

Ngcobo said that to survive she relies on loan sharks to buy food, since her grant expired in April. Ngcobo, who was speaking to the Phumlani Dube Podcast, also revealed that she has been without a home and is renting a shack in uMlazi. According to her, her family home where she was living in was sold. As a result she had to look for a place to stay. “Sometimes I even prefer to go and sleep in the hospital just to get food, so that I can be able to take my medication.

“I am pleading to anyone who may assist with food parcels. I can’t even afford to pay rent, it has been three months since I last paid my rent.” One of Mpume Ngcobo’s oxygen machines. Ngcobo said that maybe there is someone out there who can help her with her medical treatment that can help change her life. “I would really appreciate it. I am unable to walk around since I don’t have a wheelchair,” she said.

Her son, who was doing Grade 11, whose name is withheld, had to drop out of school to take care of her and do all the house chores. Ngcobo also mentioned that she struggles to pay the transport fee once a month for a doctor's visit.