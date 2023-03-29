Durban’s Bianca Beck makes her literary bow with ‘Crossroads’

Durban — Her love for literature is what motivated Durban-born author, Bianca Beck, to publish her first novel, Crossroads. Beck has always enjoyed writing and it took her more than eight years to write the novel.

She said Crossroads is a romance novel that draws on her experiences while growing up in Durban, where she has lived her whole life. It’s a love story that follows the challenges faced by the main characters, Kyle and Lia, as their friendship is tested by the lies and actions of people closest to them. “I cannot begin to describe how exhilarating it was to hold my book in my hands. It was the most exciting and scary experience I’ve ever had.” She said that she had to stop along the way while writing the book because of some hurdles.

Durban-born Bianca Beck publishes her first romance novel, ‘Crossroads’. Picture: supplied “Life happened and I stopped writing for a while. I had time during Covid, so I started again and a friend pushed me, saying ‘it’s now or never’ to have it published. I pulled it out again in January 2022 and finished most of it by June,” said Beck. She said Crossroads was inspired by friends and people she met during her working years in restaurants and bars around her home city. “Each character is a blend of people I knew and people I have loved. Some of the characters are those who I have lost. I took their personalities into my characters.”

She said that her target audience was a “moving target”, as she was advised to target teens and young adults, but as she filled the pages, her potential readers became older. She kept the book and story lines “simple and easy-flowing”. “It’s pretty much for anyone to read,” said Beck. She said that even though it’s early days, she’s had a lot of positive feedback from readers describing her book as a great way to relive their memories of yesteryear in Durban, and many confessed they had quickly become immersed in the story and its highly believable characters.

She said Crossroads focused on the importance of friendships. “Friendship is important. Your group of friends become who you are. They shape you … Also, love comes when you least expect it, so always be open to possibilities,” said Beck. She has almost completed the sequel to Crossroads, but for now her focus remains on her first novel, which she would love to see made into a movie.