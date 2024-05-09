Durban’s Westville Griffins enjoy soar at Eastern Cape rugby festival

Durban outfit Westville Boys’ High School successfully flew over their opposition, with two comfortable wins over Hoerskool Durbanville and Dale College, during the Standard Bank Rugby Festival, held at Grey High School, Gqeberha, last weekend. Westville First XV Coach Njabulo Zulu said he was very happy with how his side performed in the rugby festival.

“I am very happy with the results and I think a theme for us this year has been inconsistency, so I am happy we were consistent over this weekend. “A lot of what took place off the field during this period helped us bond and that brotherhood contributed to the positive results.” Zulu said that the one low during the festival was the number of injuries on the team.

Despite this, he emphasised that it wasn’t too much of an issue as it allowed for other members of the squad to step up – which contributed to spreading the positivity within the squad. “Those that stepped up were fantastic and this made me proud. In terms of highs, our first half started against a school like Dale College – where we put 40 points on them in the first half – definitely stood out.” Zulu said that he enjoyed going on tours with the school team and that it’s every coach’s highlight to participate in such. He also said that it is good for the boys to experience such tours for their overall development.

“Going on tours allows for bonding with the boys, and getting to know them. Grey High is always a good host for this festival and the city of Gqeberha is wonderful in terms of its warmth and friendly nature. “It also gives us an opportunity to play new opposition with different playing styles; and through that, it also allows for our players to adjust and learn.” To prepare for their next fixture against Kearsney College, Zulu said that they would focus on fixing their inconsistencies.

“We need to put in our best efforts every game, be consistent and play the rugby that we’re capable of playing so that we can get big scalps that we know we’re capable of,” he said. Westville Boys’ High School results during the Standard Bank Rugby Festival: 1st XV Beat Hoerskool Durbanville 1st XV 31-17

16A Beat Graeme College 16A 14-5

15A Beat Graeme College 15A 34-17

14A Beat Graeme College 14A 31-15 Day 2: