E-hailing driver arrested for allegedly robbing passengers

Durban — An alleged e-hailing robbery suspect is expected in court on Wednesday (today) after he was arrested earlier this week. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that quick response led to the arrest of an e-hailing robbery suspect on Monday morning.

Powell said the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to an attempted robbery which had occurred on Firwood Road, Avoca. He said armed response officers were immediately dispatched and arrived at the scene a short while later and made contact with the female. Powell said the victim indicated that the driver from an e-hailing service attempted to rob her of her belongings but she managed to fight him off and call for help. The suspect then fled the scene in his red Renault Triber towards the bottom of Matheran Road where he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

“Our team located the abandoned vehicle shortly thereafter. In a surprising turn of events, the suspect returned to his vehicle. Our officers engaged with him, conducting a preliminary interview while awaiting the arrival of SAPS,” Powell said. He said that a short while later Greenwood Park SAPS arrived at the scene and the suspect was taken to Greenwood Park SAPS. “During investigations, it was later established that the vehicle was also involved in an armed robbery in the Somerset Park area last night (Sunday). The same suspect picked up a female who requested an e-hailing service. During her trip, she was robbed of her belongings after the driver produced a firearm,” Powell said.

“Durban North SAPS detectives have been informed accordingly and will be investigating further.” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the suspect was due to appear in court on Wednesday. “Greenwood Park police have arrested a 28-year-old man for attempted robbery following an incident that occurred at Firewood Road on Monday, March 11. The 31-year-old woman alleged that she had requested a ride from an e-hailing company when the suspect tried to rob her but she managed to escape.”