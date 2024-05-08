East Coast Radio adds ‘King of Angling’ to its podcast line-up

Durban — East Coast Radio (ECR) has welcomed a new addition to its podcast line-up to give listeners the latest scoop straight from KwaZulu-Natal’s waters. The Angler News South Africa (Ansa) podcast with Durbanite Vinesh Soogreem has joined ECR’s award-winning podcast bouquet, ECR said.

The podcast has been delivering fishing updates, tips, and techniques to South Africa’s angling community since 2022 and has more than 150 episodes in its archives. ECR managing director Mzuvele Mthethwa said the podcast speaks to the station’s commitment to providing listeners with quality local content that entertains and informs. “KwaZulu-Natal has a large angling and fishing community, and we are proud to have a podcast that speaks directly to them. Not only will Ansa add value to our audio context mix, but it will also help us to reach a wider audience,” Mthethwa said.

Soogreem said having his podcast as part of the ECR family feels like a dream come true. “I’m bursting with joy and excitement. I’m in utter awe that an idea that kicked off in my garage for a niche audience is now part of a mainstream radio station – and in fact, the one I have grown up listening to! I am exceptionally grateful to the entire ECR family for believing in me and my podcast as well as all the hard work in taking my show to possibilities I could only imagine,” he added. The ‘Angler News South Africa’ (ANSA) podcast with Durbanite Vinesh Soogreem has joined ECR’s award-winning podcast bouquet. Picture: Supplied Soogreem and his team of angling experts from around the province will share real-time reports about the hottest feeding zones in KZN waters every Thursday, just in time for the weekend.

Diane Macpherson, head of on-demand content for Kagiso Media Radio, said: “This partnership perfectly aligns with ECR’s mission to deliver engaging, relevant content that super-serves our proudly KZN community. With Vinesh’s unparalleled expertise and Angler News SA’s local focus, we’re poised to elevate our podcast offering, providing even more top-notch, locally-focused content to our listeners.” Informally dubbed “KZN’s King of Angling”, Soogreem has been part of the fishing and angling community for almost two decades. He’s also the go-to guy for information on the province’s annual Sardine Run. ECR said Soogreem is an advocate for sustainable fishing practices. His podcast tagline is inspired by a motto he has lived by throughout his angling career, “Let’s Fish for the Future”.

It was also revealed that a new second expert series episode will go live every Monday, featuring angling, tourism, and conservation experts who will delve into the science behind the sport. Soogreem will also take a deep dive into water-related topics such as tides and rip currents. “We have so much to offer in KZN, and there is always something to catch. Applying the right techniques, along with understanding the elements, there will be very little chance of missing a bite! Whether you are targeting something for the table or chasing the adrenalin of landing a 300kg monster, I have a team behind me to tell you how to do it. We don’t believe in luck or coincidence when it comes to fishing, and by listening to our podcast, you can feel confident in having bending rods and screaming reels,” Soogreem said.